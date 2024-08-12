Final day for the Josephine County Fair in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Recent smoky conditions may have affected turnout for the Josephine County Fair, but the community continued to turn out today for the final day of fair fun.

Performances from the Evergreen Federal pavilion stage could be heard throughout the fairgrounds, as people enjoyed all the fair had to offer.

Folks could get out of the heat and smoke while walking through the many exhibit halls, taking in the hard work of area artists, gardeners, and more.

One fair worker told us how he stayed safe through the hot, smoky weekend saying, “Hydrate it, eat some fruit, and stay cool.”

This year probably because of the Chico fire, Friday, Saturday it was pretty smoky out here. Today it’s cleared up so ya know hopefully everybody comes out have some fun have a great time.

This year also saw the launch of the new Everyday Ag education program.

Displays could be found all around the fairgrounds, providing fair patrons of all ages an opportunity to learn about how agriculture impacts their daily lives.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.