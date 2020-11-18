Final results show Pfizer vaccine over 90% effective

MARBURG, Germany (NBC) – Pfizer and BioNTech said final results from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine show it’s 95% effective.
They added that it had the required two-months of safety data and would apply for emergency US authorization within days.
The drugmaker Pfizer said the efficacy of the vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech was consistent across age and ethnicity demographics, and that there were no major side effects, a sign that the immunization could be employed broadly around the world.
The final analysis comes just one week after initial results from the trial showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective.
Earlier this week, Moderna also released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing similar effectiveness.
The better-than-expected data from the two vaccines have raised hopes for an end to a resurgent pandemic that has killed more than a million people globally and wreaked havoc upon economies and daily life.