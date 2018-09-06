Hugo, Ore. – Unless conditions drastically change, the final update on the Hugo Road fire said it is 86% contained and still 199 acres.
Crews worked overnight mopping up to 300 ft. from the fire’s edge.
All residents are at a level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice until the end of the 2018 Fire Season.
Local fire crews will continue to monitor hot spots and conduct suppression repair over the next few days.
The fire started on Sep. 9, about 10 miles North-Northwest of Grants Pass in Josephine County.
An investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a tree falling into a power line.
