Finalists for new Klamath Falls police chief announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls is one step closer to getting a new police chief.
After reviewing resumes and conducting interviews, the city narrowed the candidates down to four. After additional interviews with staff and community members, one of the candidates withdrew.
The Klamath Falls Police Department provided the following summary of three remaining finalists:
Ryan Brosterhous – Mr. Brosterhous has been with the Klamath Falls Police Department for 25 years. He currently serves as the Patrol and Operations Division Captain and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from Southern Oregon State College.
Rob Dentinger – Mr. Dentinger has been with the Klamath Falls Police Department for 25 years. He currently serves as the Investigation and Support Division Captain and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management from Northwest Christian University.
David Westrick – Mr. Westrick has been a police officer for 29 years. Most recently, he served as the Chief of Police for the City of Hollister, California and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration – Police emphasis from Union University.
The final review process will be open to the public and will be held on April 28 and 29 between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater.