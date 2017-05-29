Home
Finding grave sites at Mountain View Cemetery

Finding grave sites at Mountain View Cemetery

Ashland, Ore,. — “Our job is basically cemetery maintenance, we take care of the grounds for 3 cemeteries here in Ashland.”

Ladrew Burnside is one of the sextons at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ashland.

He takes pride in his work.

“Do the gardening work, we make sure all the headstones are up right and everything, we do mowing, and we also do burials.”

Besides maintenance, part of Burnside’s job is to help people find grave sites.

“It gives us a chance you know to meet some of the people’s families, and get an insight basically as to the history of the city, you know through the families that come through.”

It’s one part of the job he loves most.

“It’s kind of a privilege because a lot of people come through, and some of them have never been here, and it gives us a chance to help them find their loved ones.”

But on Memorial Day Weekend, Burnside says the job is extra special.

“We’ve had quite a few come out this morning, which was you know pleasantly surprising. A lot of families came out and they wanted to place flowers, and flags on the graves of their loved ones.”

Burnside says it’s humbling.

“It’s a special honor to be able to come out and pay tribute to the veterans, and you know the people that have given their lives for our country and everything. And I enjoy, I feel honored to be able to do this.”

