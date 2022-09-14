Finish of MFR improvements sees several flights delayed for hours

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some flights were delayed at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport Wednesday after construction at the airport didn’t finish on time.

The airport’s runway closed at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and flights in or out of the airport were canceled until this morning at 9 a.m..

But when 9 a.m. came around, travelers were told the airport’s construction wasn’t done on time.

This caused at least four flights to be delayed including one from Burbank, California.

That plane had to turn around halfway to Medford when they learned the runway wasn’t ready for landing.

“In mid-air the pilot gets on the speaker and says we have to go back to Burbank airport,” a passenger from Burbank Mary Buice said. “The passengers were all like what’s going on?”

Some flights were delayed for hours.

Planes were allowed to start using the runway around noon.

Airport leaders say the new improvements include sealing cracks in the pavement, seal-coating the entire runway and adding new LED lights.

Our calls to the airport director weren’t returned.