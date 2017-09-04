Fire agencies hold a community meeting to discuss Chetco Bar Fire

Cave Junction, Ore.- All agencies involved in fighting the Chetco Bar Fire held a community meeting at Illinois Valley High School.
It’s estimated that more than 100 people were in attendance.
Officials say that the Chetco Bar Fire is now at level five which is the highest level a wildfire can be at. Because of the large size of the fire, it’s close proximity to scarred areas from the 2002 Biscuit Fire, and the 32 other fires burning across the Pacific North West personnel fighting the Chetco Bar Fire will not
see any extra crews.
Many of the community members spoke out. They shared frustrations and concerns about the number personnel working on the fire, along with their fears about the fire’s size.
Illinois Valley High schooler and Josephine County native Justin Cypert says seeing the smokey skies is scary, but he appreciates the community meetings.
“I’ve been able to see whats going on. I’m able to visually see how its impacting everybody’s lives and how they’re trying to help us stop it.”
Officials at the community meeting estimate that the Chetco Bar Fire is at 150,00 acres.