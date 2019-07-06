Fire agencies respond to home engulfed in flames on Fourth of July

MEDFORD, Ore. — A fire sparked on Thursday night in South Medford.
Fire District 5 says the fire broke out around 10:30 pm out on Camp Baker Road.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they say the deck of the home was fully involved.
Fortunately, crews were able to stop the fire from completely destroying the home. NBC5 News was told there is a substantial amount of heat and smoke damage inside.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.
No one was injured.
