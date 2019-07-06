Home
Fire agencies say designated fireworks zone at Expo ‘a success’

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Fire District 3 says there was not a single firework fire at the Jackson County Expo that required a fire department response at this year’s “Boomfest.”

Last year, a firework from the show at “Red, White, and Boom” flew into nearby grass causing a grass fire that burned for most of the show.

The agency attributes the quiet night to having the designated fireworks zone and the fact that so much brush was cleared around the so-called firework fallout area.

Since many people took advantage of the designated firework zone, they hope to make the area even bigger in years to come.

