Fire agencies warn of escaped burn piles ahead of rising temps, gusty winds

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department knows first hand how quickly burn piles can escape this week.

Firefighters saved this home from catching on fire from burning debris.

“It happens every year, but this year particularly because we have experienced a wetter winter than normal, but people are so anxious to get out there and burn and do all this stuff I feel like they’re getting so excited,” Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson Briana McClain said.

Cal Fire Siskiyou and the Oregon Department of Forestry said they are also seeing fires spread from burn piles, especially if they’re not well maintained.

As temperatures climb into the 80’s and 90’s this week, ODF wants people to be aware of the weather conditions for debris burns.

“We just want to ask folks to use caution if they are burning anything and then just be aware that following this hot temperatures we’re going to have a cool front come through which is going to bring gusty strong winds,” ODF Klamath-Lake District spokesperson Jennifer Case said.

ODF said just last week an escaped burn pile spread consuming an acre.

They’re asking people to burn when appropriate, keep a close eye on the debris pile, have a water source available close by and have the surrounding area be cleared of any flammable materials.

If your burn spreads across property lines ODF said you could be financially responsible.

“A ticket can be issues by a forest officer for negligence,” Case said. “Depending on how big it is and everything else, it can be the cost of dispatching those engines, their time, that equipment.”

Both agencies tell NBC5 landowners should contact their local fire departments to find out if they need a burn permit and the requirements for burning debris in their area.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.