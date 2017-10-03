Home
Fire along Genessee Street this afternoon spread but doesn’t injure anyone

Medford, Ore. Fire this afternoon on Genessee Street.

Officers say they received the call around 2:30 for a fire at the Rogue Chalet Apartments. Medford Fire says that they found significant smoke in an apartment downstairs. But that apartment was only one of many affected.

“Pretty much all 10 apartment are affected. 8 of those have severe fire damage. the other two have major smoke damage at this time,” Medford Fire’s Justin Bates says.

Officers tell NBC5 news they cause of the fire is still under investigation. The flames did spread today but Medford Fire was able to get them put out before they spread to power lines. No one was injured.

