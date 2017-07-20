Fire along interstate closes lane

HUGO, Ore. — A fire alongside Interstate 5 burns just over four acres and backs traffic up for miles.
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry, Grants Pass Rural-Metro Fire, and Grants Pass Fire-Rescue worked to put out that fire.
It started along the northbound side of Interstate 5 near mile marker 65 Wednesday afternoon. The northbound slow lane was closed as firefighters worked.
While the cause is still under investigation, the fire serves as a reminder to be extra-cautious around dry grass.
“This is a bad time of year to be stopping by any roadside where there’s tall, dry grass and idling your car and sending a text ’cause a hot car sets off the grass and that’s what causes these fires,” warned Brian Ballou with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Around 40 people, a bulldozer, and two helicopters worked to put out the flames.
ODF says this is likely the biggest fire they’ve fought along the interstate this year.