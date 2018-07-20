Fire area closure in Fremont-Winema National Forest near Crater Lake

CHEMULT, Ore. — The Crater 6 fire in Crater Lake National Park is prompting a closure in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
According to the US Forest Service, “the closure area is on National Forest System lands from the Forest boundary approximately 3 miles west of Diamond Lake Junction on U.S. Highway 97 to the junction of the Pacific Crest Trail and State Highway 138 at the widest point, and from Forest Road 9777 and Cottonwood creek on the north end of the closure area to Forest Road 7033 and Pothole Butte on the south end.”
Highway 138 remains open at this time.
The Crater 6 fire is expected to cross the Crater Lake park boundary into the Fremont-Winema National Forest within the next 24 hours.