Fire at Asante warehouse

Medford, Ore. – Investigators are looking in to what sparked a fire at Asante’s warehouse. Fire crews were called to the building off south front street around 7:50 tonight.
Fire Chief Brian Fish says the warehouse held mattresses and other medical equipment. An investigator has been called to determine the cause.
“They were able to make their way back to where the fire was on the inside as well, there are a couple of palettes with some stuff on it that was smoldering now they’re trying to move out with a hyster, we’ve got one of our firefighters operating that that’s trying to do so and bring that outside,” he said.
At last check, crews were mopping up hot spots, and clearing out smoke. It’s unclear at this point how much damage was caused.