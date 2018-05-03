Home
Fire at Asante warehouse

Fire at Asante warehouse

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. – Investigators are looking in to what sparked a fire at Asante’s warehouse. Fire crews were called to the building off south front street around 7:50 tonight.

Fire Chief Brian Fish says the warehouse held mattresses and other medical equipment. An investigator has been called to determine the cause.

“They were able to make their way back to where the fire was on the inside as well, there are a couple of palettes with some stuff on it that was smoldering now they’re trying to move out with a hyster, we’ve got one of our firefighters operating that that’s trying to do so and bring that outside,” he said.

At last check, crews were mopping up hot spots, and clearing out smoke. It’s unclear at this point how much damage was caused.

Devin Gooden

Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.

She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.

When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics