Fire at Medford’s Roseburg Forest Products deemed accidental

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fire that broke out at the Roseburg Forest Products in Medford Monday, has been deemed an accident.

Firefighters responded to the fire, burning in the facility’s press house, just before 5 p.m.

According to the Medford Fire Department, the cause of the fire was accidental.

There were no injuries reported and the specific origin is under investigation.

The Medford Fire Department was assisted by crews from Josephine County.

