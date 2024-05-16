Firefighters respond to fire at Woodland Townhomes in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters with Medford Fire responded to a fire that broke out at a Medford apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire broke out at 700 Crater Lake Avenue, the Woodland Townhomes.

According to Fire Chief Eric Thompson, the call came in around 3:00 p.m. and two apartments were involved.

Luckily no one was injured.

The origin and cause of the fire are unknown, but it is under investigation.

Officers with the Medford Police Department assisted with securing the area and evacuations.

