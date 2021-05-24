Fire breaks out in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Crews are getting control of a fire that broke out in Central Point Monday morning. It started out just before 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Crater Lake Avenue near the intersection with Vilas Road.
We’re told crews from Fire Districts 3, 4, and the Rogue River Fire District were at the scene as well as the Medford Fire Department.
As our reporter was leaving the area around 7:30 a.m. this morning the fire was getting knocked down.
This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.