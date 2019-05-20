Home
Fire breaks out near popular Medford restaurant

Fire breaks out near popular Medford restaurant

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, ORE. —  Medford Fire-Rescue responded to a fire outside of Pomodori Bar & Bistro early Monday morning.

It was reported around 4:15. Firefighters say an awning and vines were on fire when they arrived.

“We had a structure response, battalion chief was first on scene and canceled all the other units. we could handle it with just one engine,” said Battalion Chief Brian Farber.

Most of the damage was done to the outside of the structure.

The cause is still under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »