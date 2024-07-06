Fire breaks out on Dead Indian Memorial Road; 43 acres, 100% lined

NEAR ASHLAND, Ore. – A fire broke out Thursday night Northeast of Ashland, on Dead Indian Memorial Road.

The call came in just after 10 pm on the Fourth.

ODF responded alongside Jackson County Fire District Five and Ashland fire, to the forty-five-hundred block of Dead Indian Memorial Road.

The fire has been GPS mapped at 43 acres and is currently 100% lined.

Friday, crews are focusing on mop up and working hard to contain the fire despite a red flag warning between 4 and 8 pm Friday, promising windy conditions and temperatures well over 100 degrees.

Firefighters used all available resources to stop the fire at a crucial point.

“The fire itself actually was being driven by the wind down into a drainage,” says Natalie Wood with ODF. “And where firefighters caught it there, if they hadn’t caught it there, it would have been much more difficult to actually stop.”

ODF is asking the public to partner with them, by following the current regulations and preventing fires from starting.

