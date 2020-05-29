Fire burning in Klamath Marsh National Wildlife Refuge

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are currently battling a fire in the Klamath Marsh National Wildlife Refuge.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said on Friday afternoon, they were fighting a lightning-caused fire 20 miles northeast of Chiloquin.
At 3:06 p.m., the “Marsh Fire” was estimated to be about 326 acres.
Fire Management Officer for the Klamath Basin NWRC Jeb Koons said, “We’re using a point source protection strategy to contain the fire due to its location. Crews will be utilizing the green meadow grasses to the east and west of the fire, and also the Silver Lake Hwy to the north of the fire as containment lines. The anticipated precipitation tomorrow will help with our suppression efforts.”
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO