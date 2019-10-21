Fire burning in L.A.’s Palisades neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KNBC) – Firefighters are battling a terrain-driven fire in Los Angeles’ Palisades neighborhood.
The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Monday and is running uphill, threatening homes in the area.
Fire officials estimate the fire has burned at least 30 acres.
The L.A. County Fire Department has helicopters dropping water on the flames.
Officials say lack of wind is aiding in the fire-fight.
So far, no structures have been damaged and no injuries are reported.
The cause of the fire is not known.
Updates: https://bit.ly/2W1bqpI