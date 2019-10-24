Fire burning near San Bernardino triggers evacuation orders

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Some Southern California residents are under mandatory evacuation orders as flames scorch 75 acres.
The Old Water Fire started just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday in San Bernardino County which neighbors Los Angeles County to the east.
Multiple fire crews are using heavy machinery and air support to battle the flames.
Dry air and powerful winds are making the effort difficult.
So far, the blaze is zero percent contained.
A portion of one highway in the area is closed as firefighters work.
It is not known what sparked this fire.
Weather conditions favorable for wildfires have put much of southern and northern California under Red Flag fire warnings.