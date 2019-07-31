Fire burning near Williams reaches estimated 50 acres

WILLIAMS, Ore. – A wildfire that started Tuesday evening near Williams was estimated to be about 50 acres in size by Wednesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Forest said the Panther Gulch Fire started around 6:00 p.m. on July 30.
Multiple crews responded to the area above Panther Gulch Road and worked throughout the night in steep terrain with the ever-present risk of rolling logs and falling trees.
As of 7:43 a.m. on July 31, the fire was estimated to be about 50 acres. Upcoming GPS mapping may change that estimate.
According to ODF, their main goal is to continue to hold the lines that were built overnight and continue forward progress toward containment.
Multiple aircraft are assisting ground crews with the Panther Gulch Fire.
No evacuation or road closures were in place as of Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.