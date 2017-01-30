Fire burns vacant building in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore.- A fire that burned part of a building in Grants Pass is under investigation.
The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. Monday morning at 239 NE D Street. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from the back of the building. Due to the amount of fire and the age of the building, a second alarm was issued.
Crews were able to gain control of the fire in less than half an hour. The building was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.