Fire crews prep for weekend lightning

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — This weekend’s increased risk of lightning storms has the Oregon Department of Forestry on high alert.
The agency’s Southwest Oregon District said its staff is on board and their mountaintop detection cameras are up and running. ODF said the forecast does have a decent chance for rain, they’re still preparing for otherwise.
“We don’t go to the bank on that,” said ODF Public Information Officer Brian Ballou. “We will wait and see what this storm brings us and if there’s fires, we’ll go and get ’em.”
ODF said they’re anticipating some fires out of this weekend’s storms. It’s also hoping for some rain to help them out.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).