Fire crews put a quick stop to house fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Around 3:45 Monday afternoon, fire crews responded to a house fire on Bellinger Lane in Medford.
Officials say when they arrived, they found the attic of the home on fire and smoke coming out of the sides of the roof.
They say the fire had been smoldering in the attic for some time.
“The heat definitely plays a factor as far as how quickly a fire spreads.” Battalion Chief Tom McGowan, Medford Fire, says. “It’s not a direct impact in this home per se but yeah the heat is going to play into any fire at this point.”
Medford Fire-Rescue, Fire District 5 and Jacksonville Fire assisted in knocking down the flames.
Batt. Chief McGowan says they were able to put the fire out quickly and no one was injured.
They believe the fire started from a fan in the attic but they are still investigating the cause.
