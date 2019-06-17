Home
Fire damages Grants Pass sports bar

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – JD’s Sports Bar and Brewery is closed after a fire started in the corner of the building on Saturday.

Firefighters say the amount of damaged is still being assessed.

It isn’t clear when the bar will reopen, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

