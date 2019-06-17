Fire damages Grants Pass sports bar

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – JD’s Sports Bar and Brewery is closed after a fire started in the corner of the building on Saturday.
Firefighters say the amount of damaged is still being assessed.
It isn’t clear when the bar will reopen, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”