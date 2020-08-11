Fire danger back to ‘high’ for Coos, Curry, & Western Douglas Co.

COOS CO., Ore. — The fire danger level has been raised back to ‘high’ for Coos, Curry, and Western Douglas Counties.
The Coos Forest Protective Association says it lowered the fire danger to ‘moderate’ after some cool, damp conditions last week.
But after multiple fires this weekend, abandoned campfires fires, and tree limbs getting blown into power lines, the agency took action.
“When we start getting incidents of a lot of campfires in areas where we don’t want them and then power saw usage where folks are going out and either cutting firewood where their not supposed to,” said Jeff Chase, Coos Co. Forest Protective Association.
Debris burning is prohibited and mowing is allowed only between 8 pm and 10 am.
Click here for a full list of restrictions.
