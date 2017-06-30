Home
Fire danger increases to high

Medford, Ore. – Fire danger levels in Jackson and Josephine Counties increased to “high” Friday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the regulations affect nearly two million acres of lands protected by ODF’s Southwest Oregon District.

The following regulations are in effect, according to ODF:

