Fire danger level rises to moderate

MEDFORD, Ore. — With Northern California catching fire this past weekend, the Oregon Department of Forestry says here in Southern Oregon, it’s only a matter of time.
On Saturday, ODF raised the fire safety danger level from ‘low’ to ‘moderate.’
With hotter temperatures, lack of moisture, and certain changes in weather, fires are more likely to spark.
ODF says now is the time to be prepared.
“We hope that everyone at home just kind of takes that extra precaution and makes sure they’re not becoming a fire start statistic,” said Melissa Cano, Oregon Department of Forestry.
Mowing dry grass will not be allowed between 1 to 8 pm. In addition, camp fires and warming fires are no longer allowed on private property.
For more information visit ODF’s website.