Fire danger level will soon increase to ‘extreme’ in Klamath, Lake Counties

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The fire danger level in Klamath and Lake Counties will increase this week.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said the fire danger level will be set to “extreme” starting Friday, July 28, 2023, on all federal, private, state, and county lands in Klamath and Lake Counties that are protected by SCOFMP.

Public Use Restrictions apply to lands managed by the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Lakeview District, and U.S Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The following restrictions apply:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using campfires or stove fires are allowed only in designated campgrounds/areas. Specific site information may be obtained by contacting your local Forest Service, BLM, or USFWS offices.

Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuel sources continue to be allowed on all public lands managed by the Fremont-Winema National Forest, BLM’s Lakeview District, and USFWS Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge Complex and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is void of all flammable material including vegetation.

A motorized vehicle (this includes all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, cars, pickups, etc.) may only be operated on roads where vegetation does not come into contact with the vehicle’s undercarriage.

Motorized vehicles parked off roadways must be in an area barren of flammable material, including vegetation.

Internal combustion engines (generators, etc.) not previously addressed may only be operated within designated campgrounds/areas.

Power saw operations are prohibited.

No welding equipment may be used, including acetylene or open flame torches.

All motorized vehicles must carry the following equipment:

One shovel not less than 26 inches in overall length, with a blade not less than eight inches wide, One water container of at least one gallon in size filled or a 2.5 pound fully charged fire extinguisher, One axe or pulaski with a handle at least 26 inches in length and a head weight of not less than two pounds.

Spark arresting devices must be properly installed and maintained on all internal combustion engines.

For more information on restrictions, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx .

