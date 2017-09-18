Local fire danger levels drop to ‘moderate’

Medford, Or.- The recent change in temperatures has been a welcome relief for firefighters.
“This is the start of us ramping back down,” Melissa Cano, public information officer for Oregon Department of Forestry said.
The call to change fire levels to “moderate” came at a much-needed time.
“The second we posted that notification this morning everybody seems pretty happy about it,” Cano said. “There’s a little bit of an excitement going around and that’s because it’s the end of a long fire season.”
The Oregon Department of Forestry says while this year’s fire season has only lasted a few months it was intense.
“It’s been long in the sense that we are ready for some much needed rest,” Cano said.
But firefighters aren’t getting too comfortable, ODF says fire season isn’t over just yet.
“It’s very weather dependent and what we see in the next 48 hours will be telling,” she said.
Regardless of what’s to come the Joint Information Center in Medford says the higher humidity and lower temperatures have helped many of the complexes.
“Containment keeps going up on each fire and the fire intensity keeps going down,” Cano said. “Not only is the fire getting a break but it kind of gives firefighters everywhere across the board this little step of motivation to take advantage while we can.