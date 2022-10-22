Fire danger levels for Jackson and Josephine Counties reduced to low

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry has announced that fire danger levels on ODF-protected lands in Jackson and Josephine counties will be reduced to low starting October 23rd.

ODF says it made this choice after recent fall-like weather and widespread rain in the region.

This means that campfires are now allowed as long as you have the landowner’s permission, and all restrictions on equipment like lawnmowers, weed eaters, and chainsaws have been lifted.

ODF says this does not mean we are out of fire season yet.

“We are nearing the end of fire season however it is very safe to say that it is not over yet. we have received rain, but it hasn’t been as widespread as we would like to see, to be able to make that determination,” said Natalie Weber, with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Weber says there are still some restrictions in place, for example, you still can’t burn debris that includes piles and burn barrels.

She says every year after the danger level is lowered, they see an increased number of people burning.

ODF wants to encourage people not to be the next person to start a wildfire.