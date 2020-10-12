Fire danger lowered on ODF land in Jackson & Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The fire danger on land protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Southern Oregon has been lowered again.
Late last week, ODF reduced the fire danger in Jackson and Josephine Counties from “extreme” to “high” due to increased humidity, lower temperatures, and the possibility of rain.
After a wet weekend, the fire danger on ODF-protected land in our region was lowered again. As of Monday morning, the level is “moderate.”
The following regulations remain in effect:
- No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.
- Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.
- No fireworks on or within 1/8th of a mile of forestlands.
- Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds. This includes charcoal, cooking and warming fires. (Portable stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed at all times.)
- Motorized vehicles are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling.
- Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations.
- Chain saws may not be used between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. During hours outside of this time frame, chain saws may be used but require that the operator have one shovel and one 8-oz or larger fire extinguisher at the work site. A fire watch is also required for one (1) hour after each chainsaw use.
- Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. These activities must be conducted in a cleared area that has a charged garden hose or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher available.
- The mowing of dead or dried grass with power-driven equipment is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. This restriction does not include mowing of green lawns, or equipment used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.
- Any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine-use not specifically mentioned is not allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during moderate fire danger. These activities must be conducted in a cleared area that has a charged garden hose or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher available.
- Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation.