Fire danger now “low” on ODF-protected lands in Jackson, Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Recent weather patterns have led to a decrease in fire danger levels on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
Rain and cooler temperatures across the region allowed for the fire danger level to be set to “low” on ODF-protected lands in southwest Oregon.
According to ODF, the following restrictions remain in place:
- No debris burning, including piles and debris, burned in burn barrels.
- No fireworks on or within 1/8 of a mile of forestland.
- Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.
- Campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds, and on private land with the landowner’s permission. Portable stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels may be used as well.
- Motorized vehicles are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5 pounds or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling.
- Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations.
- Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation.