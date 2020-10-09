Fire danger on ODF-protected land decreases

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Incoming weather is prompting the Oregon Department of Forestry to reduce the fire danger level on land it protects in southwest Oregon.
ODF said a combination of increased humidity, lower temperatures, and the possibility of rain will allow for the fire danger level to decrease from “extreme” to “high.” Again, this applies only to land under the purview of the local ODF office.
As of Friday morning, the following regulations are in effect on ODF lands:
- Restrictions on the public use of chain saws, brush cutters and other power-driven or spark-emitting machinery are being slightly relaxed, allowing the use of equipment until 10:00 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
- No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.
- Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.
- No fireworks on or within 1/8th of a mile of forestlands.
- Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds. This includes charcoal, cooking and warming fires. (Portable stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed at all times.)
- Motorized vehicles are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling.
- Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations.
- Chain saws may not be used between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. During hours outside of this time frame, chain saws may be used but require that the operator have one shovel and one 8-oz or larger fire extinguisher at the work site. A fire watch is also required for one hour after each chainsaw use.
- Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. These activities will be allowed during hours outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site.
- The mowing of dead or dried grass with power-driven equipment is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. This restriction does not include mowing of green lawns, or equipment used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.
- Any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine-use not specifically mentioned is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. Use of any spark-emitting internal combustion engine is allowed outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site.
- Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation.
For more information, call ODF’s Medford Unit at 541-664-3328 or the Grants Pass Unit at 541-474-3152.