Fire danger on ODF-protected lands will increase to ‘high’ Monday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine Counties will increase to “high.”

ODF said the change will take place at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 18, for 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, and Bureau of Land Management lands.

According to ODF, the use of power-driven equipment, grinding, cutting of metal, and other spark-emitting equipment, such as wood splitters and generators, is prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

ODF said other regulations which will remain in effect, include:

No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels

No fireworks on or within 1/8 th of a mile of forestlands

of a mile of forestlands Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited

Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds. Portable stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels may be used in other locations

Motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain, are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling

Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations

Chain saws may not be used between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. During hours outside of this time frame, chain saws may be used but require that the operator have one shovel and one 8-oz or larger fire extinguisher at the work site. A fire watch is also required for one hour after each chainsaw use

Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. These activities will be allowed during hours outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site

The mowing of dead or dried grass with power-driven equipment is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. This restriction does not include mowing of green lawns, or equipment used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops

Any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine-use not specifically mentioned is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. Use of any spark-emitting internal combustion engine is allowed outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site

Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation

For more information about the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire season public restrictions, please call or visit the Southwest Oregon District unit office nearest to you:

Medford Unit, 5286 Table Rock Rd., Central Point. (541) 664-3328

Grants Pass Unit, 5375 Monument Dr., Grants Pass. (541) 474-3152

For more information, visit http://www.swofire.com