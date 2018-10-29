Fire danger on Rogue-River Siskiyou Nat’l Forest now “low”

MEDFORD, Ore. – Due to recent wet weather, the fire danger on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has been reduced to “low.”
Officials said over the last week, the forest has seen over 0.20 inches of rain.
The USFS said, “This year, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest suppressed 84 fires totaling 222,513 acres and hosted 40 Incident Management Teams in cooperation with the Umpqua National Forest, the Klamath National Forest, the Medford District Bureau of Land Management and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The Medford Air Tanker Base pumped a total of 1.45 million gallons of retardant delivered in 423 separate missions.”