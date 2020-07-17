Fire Danger: Red – Fire Season 2020

Stay with KOBI-TV NBC5, Your place for continuing coverage of the fire season in Southern Oregon and Northern California. Visit this page often for the latest stories and information links.
3:31 pm July 16, 2020Spence fire grows to more than 80 acres in Klamath County
6:39 pm July 15, 2020Two years after massive lightning storm, firefighters reflect
8:09 pm July 11, 2020Car fire near Crater Lake National Park prompts investigation
9:59 pm July 9, 2020Fire near U.S. Cellular Fields under investigation
7:31 pm July 8, 2020Rep. Walden visits Medford to discuss wildfire preparedness
6:21 pm July 8, 2020Multiple fires burn on southbound I-5
4:28 pm June 1, 2020ODF: 200 lightning strikes in region
7:22 pm May 29, 2020Fire crews prep for weekend lightning
3:23 pm May 28, 2020MPD investigates suspicious fires along Greenway
5:30 pm May 26, 2020Fire near Greenway in South Medford may smolder for a few days
5:41 pm May 21, 2020Rural Metro asks homeowners to fix address signage, if needed
5:35 pm May 21, 2020Local firefighters say following governor’s guidelines isn’t easy
3:30 pm May 19, 2020Medford explosion started by butane honey oil lab
5:54 pm May 18, 2020No fires from weekend lightning
4:57 pm May 11, 2020Sen. Wyden introduces bill for wildfire prevention amid pandemic
5:21 pm May 6, 2020Busy 24-hour shift for Medford Fire Department at start of fire season
9:27 am May 6, 2020Two fires start along Bear Creek Greenway
6:27 pm May 1, 2020Fire season starts in Southwest Oregon
6:04 pm April 29, 2020ODF Southwest District announces fire season starts this Friday
7:03 pm April 28, 2020Preparing for fire season: defensible space
4:38 pm April 17, 2020Fire danger is rising ODF warns
1:48 pm April 13, 2020Fire season could come early this year
4:53 pm April 10, 2020Late night Eagle Point house fire traps three people
11:05 am March 30, 2020Fire quickly extinguished at Giannelli’s Restaurant in Grants Pass
7:29 am March 19, 2020Early morning fire destroys mechanical shop in Talent
6:49 pm February 28, 2020Firefighter returns home from battling Australian bush fire
5:35 pm February 23, 2020Fire breaks out at 76 station in Wolf Creek
11:02 pm February 20, 2020Two puppies found safe after rollover crash
11:43 am February 14, 2020JoCo house fire caused by butane honey oil explosion, investigators say
8:28 pm January 10, 2020Flames destroy RV in Grants Pass
