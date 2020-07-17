Fire Danger: Red – Fire Season 2020

Stay with KOBI-TV NBC5, Your place for continuing coverage of the fire season in Southern Oregon and Northern California. Visit this page often for the latest stories and information links.

Latest Stories

Social Updates

Important Links

Local Government Social Media Updates

ODF Southwest Oregon District Twitter

CalFire Siskiyou Unit Facebook

CHP Yreka Facebook

TripCheck Updates for Southern Oregon – Twitter

Traffic Information

CalTrans Traffic & Incident Map

TripCheck Traffic & Incident Map

Weather Information

Weather Forecast

Air Quality

Medford Airport Arrival & Departures