Fire destroys Medford garage

MEDFORD, Ore. — Fire destroyed a garage in downtown Medford.
Fire crews were called to a home on North Peach Street late this evening for an unattached garage on fire. When they arrived, the flames were spreading toward the home.
“They were a good 30, 40 feet when we arrived. So, it had vented itself through the roof of the garage, so above the rooflines we did see fire on our arrival.” said acting Captain Mike Haughey of Medford Fire & Rescue.
Thankfully, crews were able to stop the flames. No one was hurt, but the fire did damage a power line.
The cause is under investigation.