Fire destroys second story of Merlin home

MERLIN, Ore. – Some Josephine County residents have been displaced after their Merlin home caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews arrived at the house fire on Tomoe Court just before 3 p.m. to find the second story fully engulfed in flames.

Luckily all occupants were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and keep it from spreading to nearby vegetation.

They were also able to keep most contents on the first floor from burning.