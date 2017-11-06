Home
Fire destroys travel trailer in rural Josephine County

Fire destroys travel trailer in rural Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are still working to determine what cause a fire that injured one person in Josephine County.

The Illinois Valley Fire District said a travel trailer caught fire some time before 9:00 a.m. Monday in a rural area between Forest Creek and Thompson Creek Roads, southeast of Selma.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading toward a smaller trailer. IVFD said they were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes.

According to firefighters, one of the occupants of the trailer received first and second-degree burns and was taken to the hospital. The Red Cross was asked to help two adults displaced by the fire.

IVFD said they don’t yet know exactly what started the fire.

