Fire destroys vehicles, outbuildings in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A fire burning east of the town of Sprague River has destroyed multiple outbuilding and vehicles.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-acre fire is located at the intersection of Malheur and Drews Roads. Multiple agencies are at the scene working on suppression and containment.
Crews are still assessing the situation. More information is expected to be released soon.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates or follow the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership on Facebook.