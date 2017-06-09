Fire destroys Yreka home

Yreka, Calif. – A house in Yreka is considered a total loss after a fire that included multiple explosions Thursday night.
South Yreka Fire Department Chief Bernie Paul said a resident trying to move a kerosene heater accidentally started the fire.
The fire completely destroyed the home, and firefighters had to deal with multiple propane tank and ammunition explosions during the incident.
Chief Paul said the resident received minor burns in the fire.
As the fire was ruled accidental, no citations will be issued.