Fire District 3 extending conditional offer to fire chief candidate

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District 3 is one step closer to hiring a new fire chief.

The board of directors extended a conditional offer of employment to the assistant fire chief in Las Vegas.

Since the retirement of Fire Chief Dan Peterson last December, Fire District 3 has been actively searching for someone to fill his position.

The district has chosen to move forward with Robert Horton of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Interim CEO Stacy Maxwell says they were looking for someone who has the ability to think outside the box when collaborating with other fire service agencies in the area.

She says she thinks Horton would be a great addition.

“Robert brings some tremendous leadership skills to our district, some innovative thinking and a progressive approach to um his philosophies in the fire service,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell says before giving Horton a final offer Fire District 3 still needs to complete some elements of the hiring process, including an employment contract.

Fire District 3 plans to have a final offer with an employment start date in about a month.

