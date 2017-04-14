Fire District 3 makes offer to potential chief

White City, Ore.- Jackson County Fire District 3 has made a conditional offer of employment for the fire chief position.
The position has been open since last fall, when former chief Dan Peterson retired. The application process began in December, 2016.
In early March, four candidates from throughout the nation were invited to participate in a two day hiring process. Following those interviews, Robert Horton of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue was selected to move on.
Thursday, Fire District 3 Board of Directors made the condition offer of employment to Horton.
A projected start date hasn’t been announced.
According to Horton’s LinkedIn page, he’s currently Assistant Fire Chief for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and has served in that role for more than three years. According to the site, he began his career with LVFR in 2000.