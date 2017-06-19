Fire District 3 says conditions are prime for small fires to start

According to Fire District Three, conditions are prime right now for small fires to start.
Since the beginning of fire season two weeks ago, Battalion Chief Scott Downing says he’s seen an increase in grass fires around the area.
He says while the fires have been small and easy to put out grasses are continuing to dry up.
“With the forecast coming up next week and some hot temperatures… that poses a little bit higher risk as things dry out and finish curing. Then we’re gonna start to see those fire escalate very rapidly,” Battalion Chief Scott Downing said.
Battalion Chief Downing wants to remind the public to be cautious with machinery as power equipment can ignite a fire in dry fields.
He also asks with fourth of July coming up that fireworks are used on surfaces that aren’t flammable with easily-accessible water nearby.