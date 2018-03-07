Fire District 3’s home fire prevention safety tips

White City, Ore. — Fire season is still months away, but agencies are working now to reduce its impact. Fire District 3 responded to 13 wildfires last year, it hopes to respond to an even smaller number this year.
While it may seem a little early, crews are already training for the upcoming season and sharing some tips you can take now, before conditions heat up.
“Wildfire, forest fire – those terms have really morphed over the past couple of years,” Ashley Blakely said, Fire District 3.
Reason being – in southern Oregon, we’re near it all.
“As we continue to encroach into the forests and having vegetation, close nearby – we can see that type of fire behavior happen,” Blakely said.
Fire season is relatively far away. Oregon Department of Forestry normally declares it before 4th of July. But it said you should always maintain a safe zone around your home throughout the year.
“Homeowners think of fire taking over a home, it’s like this wall of fire. Well, often times, it’s not. It’s these small little embers that can get into vents and into the material and gutters that haven’t been cleaned out,” Blakely said.
She also said embers are known to travel up to one or two miles away. So no matter where you live – it’s up to you, to protect your home.
“We all need to be just as – cognizant whether we’re in the city or we’re somewhere rural,” Blakely said.
The start of fire season is declared each year by ODF.
Here are a few things they suggest:
- Clean out your gutters.
- Clear off your roof of any debris – like dead leaves or branches.
- Keep any firewood or lumber at least 30 feet away from your home.
- Keep at least a five-foot perimeter of defensible space around your home.
For more tips to keep your home safe, you can visit Fire District 3.