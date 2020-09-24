Home
Fire District 5 asking for donations after fire station destroyed

Fire District 5 asking for donations after fire station destroyed

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. — Fire District 5’s station number 3 was one of many structures destroyed by the fast moving Almeda Fire.

Now, the agency is asking for donations to rebuild.

It’s being done through ‘fund the first,’ a website for first responders to raise money when a catastrophic event occurs.

Aside from losing station number 3, Fire District 5 Chief Charles Hanley says the loss will also affect their funding hurting employees, even volunteers.

“It’s very important to keep that physical presence in the community, so that folks know emergency services are still responding and still available to them,” said Chief Hanley.

The agency is asking for over 900,000 for damage not covered by insurance or FEMA.

Although the station was located in Phoenix, it covered the California state line to the Medford city limits.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »