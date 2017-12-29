Fire engulfs White City home

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A fire rips through a white city mobile home, bringing firefighters from District 3 and Medford Fire and Rescue to the scene to save what they can.
The fire was called in just before 6:30 by a friend of the family who lives at the Atlantic Avenue home.
When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
Fortunately, no one was inside when the fire started.
“Crews started a transitional attack. Essentially spraying a lot of water in the windows trying to get it knocked down to be able to do a search of the house. So they were able to sweep the house — do a search of the house — there were no occupants inside,” explained Ashley Blakely with Fire District 3.
People close to the family say there were some pets inside the house that didn’t make it out.
Tonight fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started.